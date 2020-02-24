The most fun part of the Passover Seder is singing. Here are the tunes to each of the songs featured in Tablet’s Passover Haggadah.

“Hatikvah”

Many Jews conclude the Seder by singing “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem.

“Ki Lo Na’eh”

This hymn, which dates back to the fifteenth century, was originally intended for the first night of Passover, with “Adir Hu” as its second-night partner. Both are now regularly sung on both nights.

“Adir Hu”

“Echad Mi Yode’a”

This piyot, or liturgical song, first appeared in German Haggadot in the fifteenth century.

“Chad Gadya”

This song first appeared in the Prague Haggadah in 1590. It’s a cyclical story—the cat eats the kid goat, the dog bites the cat, the stick hits the dog, and so on…

