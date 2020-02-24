Each generation is called to perform a Passover Seder, a ritual designed to help us imagine personally experiencing the exodus from Egypt. But how can we do this together, when today our tables include people of different backgrounds, knowledge, and beliefs? Let this Haggadah be your guide.
Both proudly traditional and blazingly modern, it is a perfect blueprint for remembering the past, living in our present, and imagining the future. Here you’ll find the entirety of the Seder text for those who don’t want to miss a thing—including Hebrew, English, and a newly developed transliteration that makes the Hebrew surprisingly accessible. And, alongside, contemporary questions, illustrations, and meditations on freedom, community, destiny, and other topics that will engage the whole group in a lively and memorable discussion, especially once you’ve started in on those obligatory four cups of wine.
On top of it all, we partnered with acclaimed Israeli artist Shai Azoulay to create a visual story almost as iconic as the written one. Take a look inside. And that’s only a very small window into a book in which there’s something to look at—even to lose yourself in—on nearly every page.
For a limited time, Tablet is offering our readers a special discount on 8-packs of the Haggadah. Click here and order today to ensure delivery in advance of Passover. (Offer available only in the U.S.)
The Hagaddah will also be available for purchase in bookstores and online starting March 3, 2020. Preorder your copy in your local bookstore or at the following websites:
