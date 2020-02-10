Today’s Daf Yomi pages, Berakhot 37 and 38, begin with an argument resolved over a hearty meal, and raises a thorny question: Is the dinner table still the center of civic life now that so many of us simply use apps to order groceries and food straight to our door, no human interaction necessary? The show’s host, Liel Leibovitz, turns to the rabbis for advice on how to make dinnertime sacred again. Why is ordering your Starbucks online bad for your soul? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.