Today’s Daf Yomi page, Berakhot 39, asks a poignant and important question that haunts us each Shabbat: Why two challahs? Isn’t one loaf of doughy goodness enough, and isn’t splurging on two a tad wasteful? Producer Josh Kross returns to channel the rabbis of old as well as grace us with the perfect recipe for French toast. Why is so much bread a requirement? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.