Today’s Daf Yomi, Berakhot 40, teaches us an important lesson: We’re not allowed to eat before feeding our animals. But how does that compassionate commandment fit in with a religion that isn’t shy about slaughter? Mark Oppenheimer, a casual vegetarian and animal lover, returns to offer his insights into how we should treat all of God’s creatures. Should we change the definition of kosher to insist that the animals we consume have been ethically raised? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.