Please join me in welcoming Tablet’s newest columnist, Michael Lind.

Lind is the author of more a dozen books of nonfiction, fiction, and poetry. He is a frequent contributor to The New York Times, Politico, The Financial Times, The National Interest, Foreign Policy, and The International Economy. He has taught at Harvard and Johns Hopkins and has been an editor or staff writer for The New Yorker, Harper’s, The New Republic and The National Interest.

For Tablet, he will be writing about the new currents that are shaping American politics and society including left and right populism, the resurgence of American nationalism, and the attempts of the American elite to stay on the horse.

Alana Newhouse is the editor-in-chief of Tablet Magazine.