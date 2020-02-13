Today’s Daf Yomi, Berakhot 41, gets us into the nitty-gritty of how to say different blessings over different foodstuffs. It’s all fine and well when we’re talking wine, say, or bread, or an apple; but what about sushi? Do we bless the fish? The rice? The occasional bit of avocado? Rabbi Dovid Bashevkin joins us with a breakdown of a fascinating conversation about how to think about what we eat. Why does every single kosher restaurant, even the pizza parlors and burger joints, also offer sushi? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.