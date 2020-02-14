Today’s Daf Yomi pages, Berakhot 42 and 43, introduce us to a curious concept: pas habah b’kissnin, a sort of sweet pastry that is made without water and is therefore exempt from the traditional blessing over bread. Rabbi Dovid Bashevkin returns to explain the great debate about whether or not you have to ritually wash your hands when grabbing a slice or two of pizza, and unlocks a host of other doughy mysteries. What are mezonos rolls, and why do airlines love sticking them in kosher meals? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.