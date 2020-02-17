Today’s Daf Yomi pages, Berakhot 44 and 45, begin with talk of the fruit of Ginosar, magical treats that are so potent they make the rabbis literally lose their minds. It’s a passage so deliciously comical that even the Gemara acknowledges it’s pure hyperbole. But reflect on it long enough, and you’ll see a lesson in longing, for home and youth and freedom. What do the fruit of Ginosar have to do with modern-day Tel Aviv? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.