Today’s Daf Yomi page, Berakhot 46, finds the rabbis in a hospitable mood: They’re talking dinner parties, and who should be seated where to ensure a fun evening for all. Alana Newhouse, Tablet magazine’s editor in chief and a celebrated convener of unmatched soirees, joins us to talk seating arrangements, class structure, and how the internet killed the art of dinner party conversation. Should you let your guests sit wherever they please or create an intricate seating chart? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.