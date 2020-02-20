Today’s Daf Yomi page, Berakhot 48, raises a question we’ve all bumped up against now and then: What’s the proper way to behave when you find yourself in a room with very powerful and important people? For today’s guest, Enes Kanter, this has been a reality from a very young age: The Turkish-born star ballplayer was still a teenager when he found himself drafted into the NBA, playing with and against some of the legends he’d grown up idolizing as a boy. How do you keep your cool when you have to interact with the high and mighty? Listen and find out.





Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.

PRINT COMMENT