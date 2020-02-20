Today’s Daf Yomi page, Berakhot 48, raises a question we’ve all bumped up against now and then: What’s the proper way to behave when you find yourself in a room with very powerful and important people? For today’s guest, Enes Kanter, this has been a reality from a very young age: The Turkish-born star ballplayer was still a teenager when he found himself drafted into the NBA, playing with and against some of the legends he’d grown up idolizing as a boy. How do you keep your cool when you have to interact with the high and mighty? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.