Today’s Daf Yomi pages, Berakhot 51 and 52, give us a long and jaunty meditation on a favorite subject: the art of preparing and delivering the perfect toast. The show’s producer and a master at speaking while holding a flute of champagne, Josh Kross, returns to give us some pointers and explain why raising a glass to your loved ones is a sacred act. What to say when you have the attention of the room? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.