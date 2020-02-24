Today’s Daf Yomi page Berakhot 51, brings us a debate over the the intricacies of the havdalah prayers. Harold Lindenthal brings us the moving story of his father, Rabbi Haskel Lindenthal, and a deeper insight into the prayers at the end of Shabbat. What is the real meaning of the order? Listen and find out.

