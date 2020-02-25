Today’s Daf Yomi page, Berakhot 53, asks an obvious but surprisingly difficult question: Should we say “amen” when we hear schoolchildren recite blessings? It’s a question our culture should seriously contemplate, enamored as we are with elevating the very young, from Greta Thunberg to Billie Eilish, to stardom. Are we doing our children a disservice when we expect them to be social, cultural, and political leaders? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.