This week we discuss why the Israelites so freely donated their time and money to build the Tabernacle, and whether volunteer work is best focused on one’s community or those outside it.

Parsha in Progress is a podcast hosted by Abigail Pogrebin. author of My Jewish Year: 18 Holidays, One Wondering Jew, and Rabbi Dov Linzer, head of Yeshivat Chovevei Torah.