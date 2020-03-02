Today’s Daf Yomi pages, Berakhot 58 and 59, begin with a beguiling story of a wise blind rabbi and culminates in a searing moral about why we should never let the pomp and circumstance of life distract us. Rabbi Dovid Bashevkin returns to explain why it’s silence, not sensationalism, that reveals to us life’s greatest mysteries. What does any of this have to do with the death of Superman? Listen and find out.

