Today’s Daf Yomi page, Berakhot 61, finds the rabbis in an existential state of mind. They’re talking about the creation of Man, or, more accurately, of Man and Woman. Rabbi Sari Laufer joins us to shed some light on the Talmud’s approach to gender, warn us against judging ancient texts according to modern standards, and teaches us a lesson on introspection and how to contemplate our essential meaning. What to make of the talmudic warning against men walking behind women? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.