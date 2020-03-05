Today’s Daf Yomi page, Berakhot 62, contains one of the Talmud’s most astonishing stories. One of the rabbis sneaks under his teacher’s bed, and observes as the teacher and the teacher’s wife make love. He is discovered, and his defense teaches us a lesson that’s more urgent today as it’s ever been. Dr. Batsheva Marcus, a certified sex therapist inspired by this story, joins us to talk about what this strange tale of voyeurism can teach us about talking to our kids about sexuality. Why is sex like the Torah, and what does it have to do with keeping kids off of porn? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.