Today’s Daf Yomi pages, Berakhot 63 and 64, bring us to the end of our first tractate. After weeks of thinking about which blessing to say over which foodstuff, how to throw a proper dinner party, what’s the meaning of Havdalah, what’s the deal with sushi, how to think about sex, and how to face down a dictator, we’ve come to the end of Tractate Berakhot. We’ve heard from rabbis and community leaders, NBA stars and Hollywood actors, podcasters and psychotherapists, and a whole host of other people who joined to remind us that the Talmud is for everyone, regardless of education or observance or background or anything else. To commemorate our first siyum, or finishing a Talmudic tractate, we welcome producer Josh Kross to reflect on what we’ve learned. What advice does the Talmud give those who look around them and are not too happy with what they see? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.