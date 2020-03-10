Today’s Daf Yomi page, Shabbat 4, raises a difficult moral question: Is it OK for you to break a few laws in order to allow your friend to win a big mitzvah? Rabbi Dovid Bashevkin, author of the definitive book about sin and transgression in Jewish thought, joins us to talk about the difference between doing a few wrong things for the good of the community and bending the rules for the benefit of just one other person. Why does the Talmud believe, like airlines, that you should put on your own oxygen mask before helping others? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.