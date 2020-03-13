Today’s Daf Yomi pages, Shabbat 7 and 8, raise a question that pierces the heart of every New Yorker: Can your home even be considered a real home if it’s, you know, just too small? Stephanie Butnick, co-host of Tablet’s popular Unorthodox podcast and a dweller of several very small apartments, returns to describe life with no space at all and argue that nothing says private domain more than having absolutely no privacy. What talmudic lessons can be learned by living in a studio apartment in the West Village? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.