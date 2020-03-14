On the second of this week’s mini-episodes, Unorthodox Producer Josh Kross shares some Havdalah wisdom, with the help of our Facebook group (join here!). Then, Stephanie calls up Swipe Out Hunger founder Rachel Sumekh (a guest on our Los Angeles live show), who tells us how her organization is looking out for food insecure college students as dorms and dining halls close. Check out all their resources, and how you can help, at swipehunger.org/covid19.

Shalom, friends. Stay well.

