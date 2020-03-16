Today’s Daf Yomi pages, Shabbat 9 and 10, raise a question we’re all asking right now, as so many of us are suddenly confined to our homes by the coronavirus and struggling to balance work and family: What’s the best way to manage time? Warning us against trying to do too much, the wise rabbis propose a principle that calls on us to be here now and focus on what truly matters in life. What can the Talmud teach us about work-life balance in a time of quarantine? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.