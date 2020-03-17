Today’s Daf Yomi page, Shabbat 11, gives us one of the most beautiful passages in all of the Talmud. “Even if all the seas would be ink, and the reeds that grow near swamps would be quills, and the heavens would be parchment upon which the words would be written, and all the people would be scribes,” the rabbis tell us, “all of these are insufficient to write the unquantifiable space of governmental authority, i.e., all the considerations with which a government must concern itself and deal.” Government’s responsibilities and burdens is a crucial topic these days, so to get a view from the inside we welcome Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif. What is Congress doing to fight the coronavirus? Why did she take on the CDC in a questioning session that has since gone viral? And what can our ancient rabbis teach the folks in Washington? Listen and find out.
