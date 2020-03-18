Today’s Daf Yomi page, Shabbat 12, makes a strange pronouncement: If you kill a louse on Shabbat, it’s as if you’ve killed a camel. Producer Josh Kross, an animal lover and avid meat eater, joins to discuss the difference between the animals we cherish and those we’re happy to consume, and what the Talmud can teach us about environmental ethics. What’s the Talmud take on mindful eating? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.