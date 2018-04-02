Martha Stewart, the doyenne of decoupage (bow down), has truly outdone herself with this one, a recipe for something so simple and ingenious I’m a little mad I didn’t think of it myself. Move over, matzo pizza, you crunchy passable Passover snack, this year we’re making Martha’s matzo s’mores. Equally dry and crunchy, but at least there’s chocolate.
The fireside treat comes courtesy of the April 2009 edition of Martha Stewart Living, most likely alongside tips for how to make the perfect Easter brunch.
“Hide the matzo this Passover and you might just find it under a marshmallow,” the recipe teases. All you need is matzo, chocolate, and “marshmallows, toasted under broiler.” She forgot to add that the marshmallows you use should probably be kosher for Passover, but luckily someone chimed in in the comments section.
Here’s how to make them:
1. Break matzo into small squares.
2. Drizzle melted chocolate on top, and refrigerate until set, about 5 minutes.
3. Layer matzo squares with pieces of chocolate, marshmallows (toasted under broiler), and more matzo squares.
Thanks, Martha. See you at the Seder.
