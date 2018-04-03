Quinoa, that glorious gluten-free superfood, is officially officially kosher for Passover. That’s right, the OU designated it kosher for Passover in time for this year’s seder. It’s just the latest seal of paschal approval for the still-trendy South American-grown food—Star-K proclaimed quinoa kosher for Passover back in 1991:
Despite its fluffy, grain-like appearance, quinoa was designated a member of the goosefoot species, a cousin to beets, and completely unrelated to the five forbidden chametz grains: wheat, spelt, oats, rye, and barley. Furthermore, the Star-K deemed quinoa not kitniyot (literally “small things”)—an additional category of foods such as rice and legumes that Ashkenazi Jews customarily avoid on Passover—which meant it was kosher for all Jews, not just Sephardim that have the practice of eating kitniyot during Passover.
So rejoice, quinoa lovers, and celebrate with some of our favorite kosher for Passover quinoa recipes.
Quinoa Tabouli, from Bon Apetit: Quinoa takes the place of bulgar in this Middle Eastern classic, plus there’s parsley in it for added thematic consistency.
Roasted Mushroom Quinoa Risotto, from Shiksa in the Kitchen: Mushrooms! Shallots! And there’s even a quarter of a cup of dry white wine to get you started on your four-cup count.
Lemony Quinoa Salad with Shaved Vegetables, from Food and Wine: A lighter option for day 6 or so, when you don’t think you can eat another piece of matzoh ever again. This recipe features radishes, carrot, and fennel for an extra spring-y feel.
Sweet & Crunchy Quinoa Salad with Sweet Potatoes, Pine Nuts, and Cranberries, from the Kitchn: A little Passover, a little Thanksgiving—it’s a dish for the hybrid holiday that will (hopefully) never be.
Mark Bittman’s Three-Cheese-and-Mushroom Quinoa Risotto: We really like risotto right now, okay?
Quinoa Salad with Artichokes and Parsley, from Cooking Light: Parsley, so hot right now.
Chicken and Quinoa Fried Rice, from Food and Wine: Healthier than fried rice! But it also tastes good.
