Sitting down for an interview with an Israeli reporter to promote their latest movie, Daddy’s Home 2, Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg politely answered all the usual questions. But when the reporter asked Wahlberg about his penchant for cursing in Hebrew, the actor lit up and tore in to a torrent of profanities that would’ve made even a Tel Aviv taxi driver blush. So if you don’t mind the NSFW-ness of it all, turn on the volume and watch Wahlberg bring down the house. The fun starts about three minutes and 13 seconds in:

Liel Leibovitz is a senior writer for Tablet Magazine.