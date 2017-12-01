Each week, the Scroll highlights upcoming exhibits, performances, and cultural events around the country.

Amherst, MA

The Yiddish Book Center is currently showing The Jewish Ghetto in Postcards, through March of 2018. This exhibit showcases postcards that depict life in “the Jewish Ghetto” during the late nineteenth and early twentieth century. The images on these postcards trace the history of the Jewish People from the shtetls of Eastern Europe to the Lower East Side. (March 18, 2018; adult admission $8.)

Berkeley, CA

The Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life is featuring Sketching “Fiddler”: Set Designs by Mentor Huebner, on view for only two more weeks. This exhibit showcases original and working copies of sketches and storyboard drawings created by Huebner for the 1971 film version of Fiddler on the Roof, along with a small selection of set photographs from the Magnes collection’s holdings. This exhibit highlights the process of bringing the world featured in Sholem Aleichem’s stories to the screen. (On view through Dec 15; free admission.)

Dallas, TX

The Dallas Museum of Art currently has on view the exhibit Edward Steichen: In Exaltation of Flowers. Steichen is primarily known as a photographer, but this exhibit features the seven large murals he designed for the Alsatian Jewish financier Eugene Meyer and his wife, Agnes. The murals have a Gustav Klimt-esque look that speaks to a time of luxury long passed. (On view through May 13, 2018; free admission.)

Hudson, WI

Catch In This Place at the Phipps Center for the Arts before it closes at the end of this week. This exhibit explores the question of what makes a space holy in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. In The show features artists from three religious traditions: Hend Al-Mansour, Susan Armington, and Sylvia Horwitz. (On view through Dec 3; free admission.)

New York

Hebrew Union College’s New York Campus’s latest exhibit Home(less) will be on display through next year. It features works by seventy international artists who reflect on the theme of home and the loss of home. (On view through June 29, 2018; free admission.)

Washington, D.C.

The Jewish Historical Society of Greater Washington’s latest exhibit is Through the Lens: Jeremy Goldberg’s Washington. It traces Washington’s Jewish community from a tight cluster of late 19th-century synagogues in Downtown D.C. to new neighborhoods within the city and then out to the suburbs.(Ongoing; free admission.)

Is there an event or exhibit in your area we should know about? Email info@tabletmag.com with the details and a link.

Alexandra Pucciarelli is an editorial intern at Tablet.