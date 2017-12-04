Rejoice, for your holiday saviors are here at last. They are here to bestow upon you their holy light of how to making the best flippin homemades desserts you’ve ever made in your life.

Yotam Ottolenghi is the British-based Israeli restaurateur known for his works like Jerusalem: A Cookbook, a tome that every liberal Jewish resident of Brooklyn is required by law to own. Now, he’s back with Sweet, a deceptively simply-titled book given that completing any of the recipes feels you’re in Snape’s potion class and if you add the porcupine quills while the cauldron is still on fire you’ll break out into painful boils and ruineverything, and your cheesecake will taste terrible.

Gabriela Geselowitz is the editor of Jewcy.com.