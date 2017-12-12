Tahra Ahmed, a volunteer aid worker running a prominent aid network that helps survivors of this summer’s Grenfell Tower fire, has said that the 71 people who perished in the tragedy were “burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice.”
The fire, Ahmed told the Times of London, was a “holocaust,” unlike the murder of six million Jews by the Nazis, which she has often referred to as the “holohoax.” On her Facebook page, Ahmed wrote that “Hitler and the Germans were the victims of the Jewish conspiracy to destroy Germany.” She also argued that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were a Jewish conspiracy, and has claimed on her Facebook page that Grenfell Tower was owned by a Jewish property developer. In reality, it is owned by Kensington and Chelsea Council.
“Watch the live footage of people trapped in the inferno with flames behind them,” she wrote in a post that has stirred controversy in England. “They were burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice. Grenfell is owned by a private Jewish property developer just like the Twin Towers. I wonder how much Goldman [Goldman Sachs] is standing to make in the world’s most expensive real estate location [Kensington].”
Ahmed’s comments, said Mark Gardner of the Community Security Trust, a non-profit that monitors anti-Jewish bigotry, reached “a new depth of grotesque antisemitic racism. Worse is that the traumatized survivors have to grapple with the reality that one of those who claims to stand up for them seems to be primarily motivated by a vile hatred of Jews.”
Responding to reporters’ queries, Ahmed said she did not care about other people’s opinions.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.