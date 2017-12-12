Tahra Ahmed, a volunteer aid worker running a prominent aid network that helps survivors of this summer’s Grenfell Tower fire, has said that the 71 people who perished in the tragedy were “burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice.”

The fire, Ahmed told the Times of London, was a “holocaust,” unlike the murder of six million Jews by the Nazis, which she has often referred to as the “holohoax.” On her Facebook page, Ahmed wrote that “Hitler and the Germans were the victims of the Jewish conspiracy to destroy Germany.” She also argued that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were a Jewish conspiracy, and has claimed on her Facebook page that Grenfell Tower was owned by a Jewish property developer. In reality, it is owned by Kensington and Chelsea Council.

“Watch the live footage of people trapped in the inferno with flames behind them,” she wrote in a post that has stirred controversy in England. “They were burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice. Grenfell is owned by a private Jewish property developer just like the Twin Towers. I wonder how much Goldman [Goldman Sachs] is standing to make in the world’s most expensive real estate location [Kensington].”

Ahmed’s comments, said Mark Gardner of the Community Security Trust, a non-profit that monitors anti-Jewish bigotry, reached “a new depth of grotesque antisemitic racism. Worse is that the traumatized survivors have to grapple with the reality that one of those who claims to stand up for them seems to be primarily motivated by a vile hatred of Jews.”

Responding to reporters’ queries, Ahmed said she did not care about other people’s opinions.

Liel Leibovitz is a senior writer for Tablet Magazine.