In a survey of its membership, Britain’s National Union of Students (NUS) listed 11 options that respondents could check off to indicate their religious affiliation. Not among those options, for the second time in as many attempts, was Judaism.

Just a few months after failing to include Judaism in a similar survey, the NUS apologized again for what NUS president Shakira Martin called an “unacceptable” mistake.

“I sincerely apologize. I think that’s what’s wrong with politicians and student politicians – people are scared to say sorry,” Martin said. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry if anyone felt like they weren’t welcomed or that they were pushed out – genuinely that is not my intention, across the whole organization.”

The mistake was first publicized by NUS delegate Tom Harwood, who tweeted a screenshot of the survey options. “It looked like we made progress with NUS attitudes to Jewish students last year,” Harwood wrote. “Clearly there is still a long way to go.”

The NUS is no stranger to accusations of anti-Semitism. Former president Malia Bouattia was accused of anti-Semitic comments after she said Birmingham was “something of a Zionist outpost in British higher education.”

Jesse Bernstein is a former Intern at Tablet.