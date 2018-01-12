Folks, we’ve got Jews, we’ve got news, let’s just get into it. Here’s what you might’ve missed this week:

Yair Netanyahu, making us proud: “Bro, you have to spot me. My dad made an awesome deal for your dad, bro. He fought, fought in the Knesset for this, bro,” and, “Bro, my dad just got you a $20 billion deal and you can’t spot me 400 shekels?” I wish I had written that myself but it is a direct quote from the son of Israel’s prime minister, delivered outside of a strip club he frequented very, very often.

Spielberg says he’ll back Oprah in 2020: This will mark the pair’s first collaboration since The Color Purple (1985).

British blogger taken to court over Holocaust tunes: Before you ask, and I know you were going to, yes, the blogger/lyricist Alison Chabloz does call Auschwitz a “theme park for fools” in one of the songs, for which she faces charges of “sending obscene material by public communication.”

A plan for integrating Muslim migrants in Germany: To stem anti-Semitism, one lawmaker of Palestinian descent has proposed a new plan that would have recently arrived migrants tour concentration camps on arrival. This seems like the equivalent of smashing two dolls together and telling them to kiss, but hey, Ronald Lauder loves this idea!

It is now safe to return to Mahane Yehuda: Striking municipal workers were protesting massive layoffs in Jerusalem, and consequently, the city’s most famous shuk looked like a landfill for parts of this week.

