Folks, we’ve got Jews, we’ve got news, let’s just get into it. Here’s what you might’ve missed this week:
Yair Netanyahu, making us proud: “Bro, you have to spot me. My dad made an awesome deal for your dad, bro. He fought, fought in the Knesset for this, bro,” and, “Bro, my dad just got you a $20 billion deal and you can’t spot me 400 shekels?” I wish I had written that myself but it is a direct quote from the son of Israel’s prime minister, delivered outside of a strip club he frequented very, very often.
Spielberg says he’ll back Oprah in 2020: This will mark the pair’s first collaboration since The Color Purple (1985).
British blogger taken to court over Holocaust tunes: Before you ask, and I know you were going to, yes, the blogger/lyricist Alison Chabloz does call Auschwitz a “theme park for fools” in one of the songs, for which she faces charges of “sending obscene material by public communication.”
A plan for integrating Muslim migrants in Germany: To stem anti-Semitism, one lawmaker of Palestinian descent has proposed a new plan that would have recently arrived migrants tour concentration camps on arrival. This seems like the equivalent of smashing two dolls together and telling them to kiss, but hey, Ronald Lauder loves this idea!
It is now safe to return to Mahane Yehuda: Striking municipal workers were protesting massive layoffs in Jerusalem, and consequently, the city’s most famous shuk looked like a landfill for parts of this week.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.