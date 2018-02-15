Every few years, the Academy of the Hebrew Language is faced with new challenges, tasked with translating words with which the language of the Bible has little or no experience. Like podcast: Now a popular medium, the term—a portmanteau of “iPod” and “broadcast”—left Hebraists scratching their heads. What should the proper Hebrew term be?
Ever the good sports, the Academy posed the question to the public, receiving more than 1,200 replies from enthusiastic podcast listeners. Some wrote in to suggest Shmion, which comes from Shema, or hear, and is diminutive and sweet. Others advocated for Ta-Shema, which, loosely translated, means listening cell. Many wanted to resurrect Taskit, a beautiful and old-fashioned word for radio play (think Orson Welles’s War of the Worlds), and a handful of punsters proposed Taskis, an amalgam of Taskit and Kis, meaning pocket.
But six lucky winners came up with the mot juste: Hesket, which is a nod to Taskit but also evokes the word Hasket, which means listen up.
Now you know. And if you’re looking for something to liven up your Thursday, there’s our very own Unorthodox, the world’s greatest Jewish podcast. I mean, Hesket. Listen here.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.