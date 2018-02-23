At some point during your chess career, I imagine you’ve fiddled around with this piece and that, moving a pawn here and a knight there—with likely no mind to the genius behind it. And how could you, as you are but a vainglorious amateur!
But fear not kings and queens, a chess lesson is upon thee, because the news cycle has bestowed upon us a reason to celebrate two of the game’s most important historical figures—Aron Nimzowitsch and Richard Réti—whose theoretical contributions continue to be guiding lights for newbies and masters alike. Nimzowitsch and Réti headline this year’s class of inductees to the St. Louis-based World Chess Hall of Fame. Though they will be officially enshrined (as they say) in April, Nimzowitsch and Réti left their mark on the game long ago, in the early 20th Century.
Nimzowitsch, a Yiddish-speaking son of a wealthy timber merchant, was brought up in Riga, then a part of the Russian Empire. During the Russian Revolution, he escaped the draft by pretending to be mad, then traveled to Berlin and used the name Arnold, “possibly as a precaution against anti-Semitism,” wrote Hans Kmoch, a contemporary. Nimzowitsch later settled in Copenhagen and would become the third-ranked player in the world from 1925 to 1930, chiefly because of his unconventional approach to the game (more on this below, nerds). He died of pneumonia at the age of 48 and is buried in Copenhagen.
In his 1929 obituary, JTA described Réti as “the famous Jewish chess champion of Czechoslovakia,” which is a string of seven terrific words. Réti was born in Bazin (then in Austria-Hungary; now called Pezinok, in Slovakia), and his birth certificate shows the name Selig (זעליק). He would go on to study mathematics in Vienna (naturally) and soon earned the rank of grandmaster. He was once the world record holder for most blindfold chess games played simultaneously—29 (29!)—accomplishing this feat in São Paolo in 1925. Réti died of scarlet fever at the age of 40.
That they will be posthumously inducted in tandem is no mistake: They are the champions of the hypermodern movement, a system that aims for control of the center of the board from afar, which challenged the prevailing orthodoxies of the time. Nimzowitsch and Réti both authored numerous books on chess theory and were top-flight players, although neither reached the rank of world champion; that generation was dominated by Alekhine and Capablanca.
If you have ever studied or read about opening chess theory, you’ve probably come across a number of opening systems named for Nimzowitsch, the most famous of which is the Nimzo-Indian Defense. Réti too, has an opening bearing his name (Réti Opening), which he famously employed to end Capablanca’s 8-year, 63-game win streak in New York in 1924.
Joining Nimzowitsch and Réti is Kira Zvorykina, a three-time winner of the Soviet Women’s Chess Champion and Women’s World Chess Championship challenger.
Previous: http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/226165/world-chess-hall-of-fame-to-induct-four-new-members-all-of-them-are-jewish
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.