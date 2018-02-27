Lin-Manuel Miranda, the celebrated singer and composer behind Hamilton, In The Heights, and most recently, Moana, has many well-known links to the Jewish community. In 2009 at age 29, long before he was a household name, Miranda became the youngest person ever to be awarded an honorary degree by Yeshiva University, where his mother is an assistant professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. (In 2016, Miranda even narrated a fundraising video for the school.) In 2010, Miranda went viral when he surprised his wife at their wedding with a performance of “L’Chaim” from Fiddler on the Roof, one of his favorite musicals.
But until this weekend, few knew that Miranda’s Jewjitsu went all the way back to his days as an undergrad at Wesleyan University. As it turns out, Miranda was a member of the college’s Jewish a cappella group, the Mazel Tones. And we have proof.
On Sunday, current Mazel Tones member Lisa Stein posted to Twitter a 15-second excerpt of Miranda from one of the group’s albums, which the singer promptly retweeted. Now, thanks to Stein, we can present the two full tracks from the 2000 Mazel Tones compilation featuring the Hamilton star.
In the first song, Miranda rocks a Hebrew solo in the Israeli classic “Hinei Ba Hashalom” (“Here Comes Peace”). He even nails the notorious ‘chhh’ sound when singing “mi-mizrach le-ma’arav” (“from east to west”). In the second track, Miranda and the Mazel Tones men break down “The Five Book Strut,” an American Jewish jingle about the books of the Torah. “Exodus” and “Deuteronomy” never sounded so hip.
Listen to both songs below:
So, is there a Maccabeats-Miranda collaboration in the cards? We can only hope.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.