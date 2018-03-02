I was pretty bummed when I saw that someone had already written about Barbra Streisand’s cloned dogs this week, but I guess someone had to do it. Anyway, there was some stellar Jewish news this week.
Ken Livingstone stays in timeout: His suspension from the Labour Party for saying that Hitler supported Zionism has been…extended. #DON’TFREEKEN
Mommy dearest: Four social media star millennials, who are also sisters, share a dark secret between them. No, it’s not that the sucking soul wound of social media is a blight on humanity. Instead, as the Daily Beast reported, their mother is Pamela Geller.
“New” Amy Winehouse music: And it’s really good!! She recorded the track when she was 17.
Big news in the world of truffles: Folks, have you seen this, have you heard about this? Apparently, Israeli researchers were able to successfully cultivate desert truffles, which, apparently, only “occurs rarely and unpredictably in nature.” They cost more per pound than uranium.
Jewish congressional hopeful is definitely hip: Benjamin Thomas Wolf, a former FBI agent running for Congress, posted a picture of himself smoking a joint in front of an American flag as part of a campaign promise to fight for marijuana legalization. Honestly, it makes sense. Dude was in the FBI, professional narc-hood if it ever existed, and probably just started smoking for the first time. Consequently, he’s doing that thing you do in high school when you have got to let everyone know that, yeah, you smoke weed, dude.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.