Bassam El Shammaa is an Egyptian Egyptologist, notable for his theory that a second Sphinx lays buried beneath the Giza plateau. Knowledgable as he may be on long-lost limestone statues, El Shammaa ran into a little trouble last week when he moved to a a slightly more controversial topic: the Holocaust.
El Shammaa appeared on Palestinian Authority television on March 15 to discuss a couple of topics: “basketball-playing, hamburger-eating Americans,” the Khazar theory, and the tabula rasa of the average American’s mind when it comes to the Jewish question. But most importantly is his theory of the “counter Holocaust,” which he discusses below:
First thing’s first, for El Shammaa: the Holocaust was exaggerated, and is more notable as a Zionist tool than an as a historical tragedy. Pleasantries dispensed with, he moves into the main argument. European Jews, he says, rounded up millions of Germans following WWII in order to perpetrate a “counter-Holocaust.” 60,000-80,000 were murdered, and millions more tortured at the hands of vengeance-seeking Jews. The bulk of his claim comes from a long-ago-debunked book called An Eye for an Eye: The Story of the Jews Who Sought Revenge for the Holocaust, published in 1993.
It’s not the first time El Shammaa has repeated this claim. Back in December, he said the same thing on Egyptian television, translated below:
The Holocaust was the burning of the Jews by the Nazis, and the Jews have been playing this card, inflating the figures, and so on. This is well known. After the Nazis and Hitler were defeated – I’m telling it in a way that will be easy to understand – the tables were turned. The Jews in Europe captured the Germans, put them in camps, and started to kill them. 60,000 to 80,000 Germans were killed, and two or three million Germans were persecuted and tortured by the Jews. But nobody talks about this counter Holocaust.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.