In case seeing featureless, flop-sweating Mark Zuckerberg testify in front of Congress this week convinced you that tech fraud is a uniquely American issue, take a moment to look to Israel, where another tech giant is facing massive trouble this week.
The Consumer Protection and Fair Trade Authority, a division of the Israeli Economic Ministry, announced that they would be opening an investigation of Apple Israel. The investigation stems from the December revelation that Apple had been slowing down phones by providing software updates in order to make decaying batteries last longer. That slowdown arguably often led consumers to buy new iPhones.
The investigation, announced on Wednesday, follows a $125 million class action lawsuit filed in Israel back in December. Four similar lawsuits were filed in the U.S.
The lawsuit accuses Apple of having “a clear interest in hiding the information from users because it would prefer they replace old iPhones with new ones as soon as possible.”
While Israel is far from Apple’s largest market, its iPhones have a nearly 20 percent market share in the Jewish state, and if the company is found guilty of this violation it would likely face millions of dollars in fines. Apple also employs hundreds in its Israeli research and development center which, according to reports, is focused on Augmented Reality, a major priority for the company. No word yet on how the recent investigation might impact Apple’s Israeli interests.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.