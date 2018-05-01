Why was the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt demoted by Starbucks after having been originally named as one of four leaders of an upcoming bias training program?
“For decades ADL has been one of the leading providers in the US of anti-bias training,” said Todd Gutnick, the ADL’s spokesperson. “This encompasses dealing with many forms of intolerance including racism, xenophobia, anti-Muslim bias and anti-Semitism, and reaching for instance, 1.5 million school children and educators each year. When Starbucks asked for assistance, we agreed to help. As to whether Starbucks may or may not now want to utilize our expertise, you should ask them.”
I did.
“I wouldn’t call it a demotion,” said Reggie Borges, Senior Manager, Global Corporate Communications at Starbucks. The company’s “initial announcement did have a number of different experts that we would lean on and get guidance from,” he said, adding that the company’s “multiphased approach” was developed with these partners, the ADL included, and that anyone who suspects any foul play should just clear things up with the ADL.
Which leaves us with the same unsolved mystery: On April 17, Starbucks announced its core group of five experts who will lead the first step of its bias education effort; it named four names, including Greenblatt’s. Last week, a follow-up announcement mentioned only three of the original group of experts, and noted a fourth, former Attorney General Eric Holder, as a “key external advisor.” Greenblatt’s name was omitted, though the announcement does name the ADL as one of a “diverse array of organizations and civil rights experts” with which Starbucks will consult.
What happened here?
You may believe Starbucks and see the whole thing as a terrible misunderstanding. Or you may continue to wonder why Greenblatt’s name alone was removed from the original group of experts, and whether the demotion had something to do with Tamika Mallory the Women’s March leader who criticized Starbucks’ affiliation with the ADL, which she accused of “constantly attacking black and brown people.”
It’s not hard to imagine why Starbucks paid attention: Seeing Mallory everywhere from Glamour to Time, the corporation might’ve assumed that she’s a credible, mainstream figure. Since being heralded for her work with the Women’s March, however, Mallory has revealed herself to be an acolyte of Louis Farrakhan and a Bill Cosby apologist, which makes her apparent influence in this case all the more troubling.
As Starbucks is one of the largest and most beloved brands in America, the company’s conduct in this case matters. And to help you further ponder this point, consider the following: Before becoming the ADL’s CEO, Greenblatt sold his company, Ethos Water, to—drumroll—Starbucks, joining the coffee giant as Vice President of Global Consumer Products. This puts Greenblatt in a prickly position: Even if Starbucks did demote him, any reasonable adult would think twice before picking up the spear and charging at a former employer. This is especially true when the former employer is a corporate behemoth that offers to still keep the ADL as part of its training mix: With anti-bias education being a major part of the ADL’s mission, any responsible organization with a responsible board of directors would be very unlikely to go ahead and blow things up with Starbucks, no matter how stinging it found the slight. This is how level-headed adults behave in the real world.
If Starbucks did knowingly and deliberately demote Greenblatt, then, it was a move the company likely understood it could make without fearing too many repercussions. It’s hard to review the observable facts in this case without concluding that Starbucks shamefully relegated Greenblatt and the ADL, caving in to pressure from bigots.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.