I’m not usually one for public apologies—my beloved colleague, Marjorie Ingall, is Tablet‘s Sensei of Sorry—but one recent act of contrition stands out as particularly worth taking to heart.
Last week, a man named Quai James was walking around New York when he spotted a visibly upset small Hasidic child, who, in keeping with the customs of his faith, had a shaved head and long sidelocks. Filming the child on his phone, James mocked the boy, saying “I’d be crying if I looked like that, too, bro.” James posted the video to Twitter, where it was quickly viewed more than a million times and liked by as many as 100,000 people. Jewish journalists, elected officials, and groups protested, saying, rightfully, that the video was deeply offensive.
James heard them.
Yesterday, he took to Twitter again to issue a lengthy apology. Sitting in his car and speaking from the heart, James delivered a monologue that sounded nothing like the canned apologies we’re so used to seeing these days whenever outrage, real or feigned, forces someone, guilty or otherwise, into repentance mode. I don’t want to paraphrase his words—his apology deserves to be watched in full—but in what feels like genuine soul-searching, James reflects on allowing a moment of immature folly and the toxic temptation of social media to impair his judgment and result in him bullying a child:
Good afternoon to everyone watching .. I’m truly sorry for my actions .. @FonrougeGab pic.twitter.com/HaO4cwGaWN
— Quai James (@quaijames) May 8, 2018
Anyone hurt by James’s original video should be deeply heartened by his more recent one. With so much of human communication in the age of Facebook and Twitter reduced to vitriol, and with so many of us quick to assign to others the most nefarious intentions, it’s good to see a man owning up to his missteps, searching his soul, and emerging a more mindful and empathic human being. It’s a lesson in keeping an open mind and an open heart we all need these days.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.