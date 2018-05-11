Every Friday, our resident film fanatic Alex Aciman will dig deep into the pile of cinematic masterpieces and fish out one forgotten classic you should watch soonest.
The Ascent (1976), by Larisa Shepitko
Long before Russian wartime epics became inspirational star vehicles with a vague melancholy, Ukrainian film director Larisa Shepitko released her WWII film The Ascent. It is the story of two men stuck in a snow-blind Russian winter trying to outsmart Nazi-sympathizers while hoping to survive the realities of a place where nothing can live for long.
What this movie does so well is that it tells a wartime story that is neither oppressively sad nor heartbreaking, but instead completely matter-of-fact, set in a place so inescapable as to feel completely suffocating. You want so badly for the world to return to a sort of Zhivago serenity; instead, Shepitko tells the story of people so far beyond the usual struggles of soldiers—such as moralism in the face of wartime sacrifice— and focuses instead on two men reduced to a far more fundamental animal pragmatism and a nihilism that seems to exist only in Russian art. Coupled with a stunning, pale cinematography—almost as if the whole film were an inverse pastoral scene—and two actors who stare out into an abyss with a perpetually chilled, expressive gaze, this film is not about war itself, but about the people who go to war, which is far more compelling than bullets ripping through trees.
The Ascent is a deeply emotional story. There are some genuinely touching moments of the kind that exist in few other WWII films. In one scene, one of the soldiers realizes that his friend has been shot and finds him in a frozen trance, eyes glacial and still as if ready to succumb to the Russian winter wilderness. With disarming tenderness, the man approaches his friend and warms up his face and ears using his breath, tells him to be still, not to worry. For a film as haunting and as hopeless as this, Shepitko manages to put forth a work more peaceful and gripping than something like this should ever have been.
(The Ascent is available for streaming online here.)
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.