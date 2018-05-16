Fans of The Bachelorette and hunky Jews may remember Grant Hubsher from last season, the (now) 30-year-old ER doctor—Florida bred, New York based. Day School. Hillel. The whole package. Since he didn’t win on the TV show last year, he’s still single, and now he’s using his eligibility for a good cause.

One woman (sorry, guys) is going to win a date with Hubsher, in a contest designed to draw attention to a Jewish health organization.

Gabriela Geselowitz is the editor of Jewcy.com.