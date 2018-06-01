Matthew Polly’s Bruce Lee: A Life will be released next week by Simon & Schuster. Polly’s meticulously reported and beautifully written biography of the martial arts master contains many deep pleasures and a few big surprises, none more thrilling than this: Bruce Lee was Jewish.
Well, sort of.
While you wait for your copy of the book to arrive and shed light on Lee’s ancestry—he himself had no clue about his Jewish heritage—here, in an exclusive first look for Tablet, is a video unlocking the mystery. Enter the Jewish Dragon:
