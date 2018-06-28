This week on Unorthodox, we have three special guests. Jonathan Ornstein is the executive director of the JCC Krakow, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. With more than 10,000 visitors a month, the JCC is at the center of a Jewish revival in Poland, that Ornstein, a New York native, is witnessing—and cultivating—firsthand. We also talk with Gabrielle Birkner and Rebecca Soffer of Modern Loss, a website that aims to make conversations about grief less fraught and awkward. Their book, Modern Loss: Candid Conversations About Grief, Beginners Welcome, was published this year. They share their personal stories of loss, tell us what never to say to someone in mourning, and explain how Jewish rituals surrounding loss can sometimes fall short.
