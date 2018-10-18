This week on Unorthodox, we’re on patrol. We talk to Ruchie Freier, the founder of Ezras Nashim, the first all-female-volunteer ambulance service in New York City, founded and staffed by Hasidic women in Borough Park, Brooklyn. Ruchie and Ezras Nashim are the subject of the documentary 93Queen, made by filmmaker Paula Eiselt, who also joins us.

Ruchie Freier is a New York City criminal court judge, and the first Hasidic woman to hold elected office in the United States. Paula Eiselt is an independent filmmaker and graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. 93Queen is her feature-film directorial debut.

Join us at Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Marlene Meyerson JCC! Our special guests are New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner, RISK! podcast host Kevin Allison, and Jewish rapper MC Paul Barman. Get your tickets here!

Have a question for Unorthodox? Send it to Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at our new listener line: 914-570-4869. We’re also looking for stories about Jewish superstition for our Halloween episode.

Want more Unorthodox in your life? Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to see what happens behind the scenes! Show your love for Unorthodox with our new T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies. Get yours here.

This episode is sponsored by the 2019 Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Awards. Do you know a Jewish teen making a difference? Nominate them for the $36,000 award at dillerteenawards.org.

This episode is also sponsored to you by Harry’s. Get your trial shave set at Harrys.com/UNORTHODOX.

This episode is also sponsored by Belvedere Vodka, certified kosher by the Orthodox Union, and produced in accordance with the legal requirements of Polish vodka. For more, visit belvederevodka.com.

Reimagine End of Life is a weeklong festival to spark dialogue, break down taboos, and bring diverse communities together around the universal topics of life and death. Reimagine End of Life is taking place all over New York City from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3. For a full list of events, visit jccmanhattan.org/reimagine.

Unorthodox is a smart, fresh, fun weekly take on Jewish news and culture hosted by Mark Oppenheimer, Stephanie Butnick, and Liel Leibovitz. You can listen to individual episodes here or subscribe on iTunes. Don't forget to sign up for our weekly newsletter! (Yep, it's different to the Tablet newsletter.)