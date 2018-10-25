This week on Unorthodox, we’re going fer-mental.
Liel and Stephanie sit down with chef David Zilber, the director of the fermentation lab at Noma, the Copenhagen restaurant credited with redefining Nordic cuisine. He and Noma chef and co-owner René Redzepi just came out with The Noma Guide to Fermentation, a fascinating guide to fermenting. He tells us about growing up eating Ashkenazi and Caribbean cuisine in Toronto, seeing Drake and the cast of Degrassi on the subway, and what his favorite Jewish comfort food, latkes, would look like fermented.
Sophia talks to journalist Alix Wall, whose March 2018 article about inmate James A. White Jr. in J. The Jewish News of Northern California, may help get the septuagenarian pardoned next month. White, who is serving life without parole for murder and has been incarcerated for the past 37 years, spearheaded programs that give inmates a college education—1,500 men in his prison have since gotten their college degrees.
We’re heading to Cleveland! Join us Nov. 5 for a live show at the Mandel JCC with special guests David Gilbert, CEO of Destination Cleveland, and former Rock & Roll Hall of Fame president Terry Stewart. Get your tickets here.
We’ll also be in Houston Nov. 6 at the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC with Rice Jewish Studies professor Joshua Furman and other guests. Get those tickets here.
Have a question for Unorthodox? Send it to Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at our new listener line: 914-570-4869.
Want more Unorthodox in your life? Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to see what happens behind the scenes! Show your love for Unorthodox with our new T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies. Get yours here.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.