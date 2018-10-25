This week on Unorthodox, we’re going fer-mental.

Liel and Stephanie sit down with chef David Zilber, the director of the fermentation lab at Noma, the Copenhagen restaurant credited with redefining Nordic cuisine. He and Noma chef and co-owner René Redzepi just came out with The Noma Guide to Fermentation, a fascinating guide to fermenting. He tells us about growing up eating Ashkenazi and Caribbean cuisine in Toronto, seeing Drake and the cast of Degrassi on the subway, and what his favorite Jewish comfort food, latkes, would look like fermented.

Sophia talks to journalist Alix Wall, whose March 2018 article about inmate James A. White Jr. in J. The Jewish News of Northern California, may help get the septuagenarian pardoned next month. White, who is serving life without parole for murder and has been incarcerated for the past 37 years, spearheaded programs that give inmates a college education—1,500 men in his prison have since gotten their college degrees.

