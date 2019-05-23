Our Jewish guest this week is Judith Viorst, who has writtten many books for children, including the classic Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. She tells us about her latest book, Nearing Ninety: And Other Comedies of Late Life, which candidly and humorously captures the realities of growing older.

Our gentile of the week is Edward Lee, the chef/owner of several restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky. His book Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting-Pot Cuisine, is a memoir of his culinary roadtrip across the United States. He tells us why the best deli in the country is found in Indiana, and what happens when you visit Dearborn, Michigan, looking to eat during Ramadan.

Join us Wednesday, May 29, at 8 p.m., at the Hollis Hills Bayside Jewish Center in Queens, New York, for a live taping with Leon Neyfakh, host of the podcasts Slow Burn and the forthcoming Fiasco, and FiveThirtyEight writer and podcaster Clare Malone. Get your tickets here.

We’re heading to Chicago! We’ll be at the Logan Square Auditorium Wednesday, June 26, at 7 p.m. with special guest Blair Braverman, who recently became the second Jewish woman to complete the Iditarod. Presented with Hadassah Chicago-North Shore. Get your tickets here.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get new episodes, photos, and more. Email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at 914-570-4869. Follow Unorthodox on Twitter and Instagram and join our Facebook group. Get your Unorthodox T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies here.

Unorthodox is a smart, fresh, fun weekly take on Jewish news and culture hosted by Mark Oppenheimer, Stephanie Butnick, and Liel Leibovitz. You can listen to individual episodes here or subscribe on iTunes.