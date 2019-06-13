This week, we’re celebrating the Papas.

Our Jewish guest is Violet Ramis Stiel, whose memoir Ghostbuster’s Daughter is about growing up as the eldest child of comedy legend Harold Ramis. She tells us about life with an unconventional yet loving father, how her upbringing influenced her own parenting style, and finally grasping the impact her father had on American culture after his 2014 death.

Our gentile of the week is Matt Schneider, who created the City Dads Group and hosts The Modern Dads Podcast. The primary caregiver for his children, he tells us about how being rejected from the local mom’s group inspired him to start a group for fathers, which now offers programming in more than 30 cities, including a New Dad Boot Camp.

