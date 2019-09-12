Join us for The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia launch party next Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the JCC Manhattan! There will be wine from our friends at Unorthodox Wines, and you’ll be able to buy the book two weeks before its official publication date. Can’t make it? Preorder the book and you could win a Zabar’s gift basket! To enter, forward a copy of your receipt or confirmation to unorthodox@tabletmag.com.

Our Jewish guest this week is Israeli writer Etgar Keret, winner of the Sapir Prize, one of Israel’s most prestigious literary awards. His new story collection, newly published in English, is called Fly Already, and he joins Stephanie and Liel to discuss his characteristically quirky short stories, the influence of of the Holocaust on his work, and the starkly different reception he—and his work—receives in Israel versus the United States.

Our gentile of the week is Henry G. Brinton, senior pastor at Fairfax Presbyterian Church in Fairfax, Virginia, and a contributor to the Huffington Post. He and Stephanie talk about their shared connection with two religion professors at Duke University, Brinton’s career-long focus on building interfaith community, and his new novel, City of Peace.

Let us know what you think of the show! Email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at 914-570-4869.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get new episodes, photos, and more.

Follow Unorthodox on Twitter and Instagram and join our Facebook group.

Get your Unorthodox T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies here.

This episode is sponsored by KOL Foods, delivering great tasting, healthy, sustainable, and ethically raised kosher meat. Get a 10% discount on your next order using the code UNORTHODOX at kolfoods.com.

This episode is also brought to you by Harry’s. Get a free trial shave set when you sign up at Harrys.com/Unorthodox.

Unorthodox is a smart, fresh, fun weekly take on Jewish news and culture hosted by Mark Oppenheimer, Stephanie Butnick, and Liel Leibovitz. You can listen to individual episodes here or subscribe on iTunes.