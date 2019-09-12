Join us for The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia launch party next Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the JCC Manhattan! There will be wine from our friends at Unorthodox Wines, and you’ll be able to buy the book two weeks before its official publication date. Can’t make it? Preorder the book and you could win a Zabar’s gift basket! To enter, forward a copy of your receipt or confirmation to unorthodox@tabletmag.com.
Our Jewish guest this week is Israeli writer Etgar Keret, winner of the Sapir Prize, one of Israel’s most prestigious literary awards. His new story collection, newly published in English, is called Fly Already, and he joins Stephanie and Liel to discuss his characteristically quirky short stories, the influence of of the Holocaust on his work, and the starkly different reception he—and his work—receives in Israel versus the United States.
Our gentile of the week is Henry G. Brinton, senior pastor at Fairfax Presbyterian Church in Fairfax, Virginia, and a contributor to the Huffington Post. He and Stephanie talk about their shared connection with two religion professors at Duke University, Brinton’s career-long focus on building interfaith community, and his new novel, City of Peace.
Let us know what you think of the show! Email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at 914-570-4869.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get new episodes, photos, and more.
Follow Unorthodox on Twitter and Instagram and join our Facebook group.
Get your Unorthodox T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies here.
This episode is sponsored by KOL Foods, delivering great tasting, healthy, sustainable, and ethically raised kosher meat. Get a 10% discount on your next order using the code UNORTHODOX at kolfoods.com.
This episode is also brought to you by Harry’s. Get a free trial shave set when you sign up at Harrys.com/Unorthodox.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.